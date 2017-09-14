There are no indigenous people in Antarctica. There are no trees in the driest, coldest place on Earth.

For half the year there is no light, and for the other half, no darkness. During the winter, sea ice - three miles thick in some places - can double the size of the continent.

In fact, there isn’t much to make Antarctica a hospitable place. So how do the 1,000-odd scientists and researchers survive in such an isolated region for months on end?