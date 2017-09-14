There are no indigenous people in Antarctica. There are no trees in the driest, coldest place on Earth.
For half the year there is no light, and for the other half, no darkness. During the winter, sea ice - three miles thick in some places - can double the size of the continent.
In fact, there isn’t much to make Antarctica a hospitable place. So how do the 1,000-odd scientists and researchers survive in such an isolated region for months on end?
It’s not just scientists flocking to Antarctica, tourism is on the increase too. According to the IAATO, 37,000 people visited in 2016. This year it has risen to 44,000, with that number expected to grow by 45 percent over the next two to three years.
In part four of End Of The Earth, we find out what it takes to be selected for a job in Antarctica and we discover how the influx of tourists to the region could change it forever.