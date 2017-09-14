All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Antarctica: This Is What It's Like To Live On The Most Isolated Place On Earth

    'This year I will be finding a little drive through surgery and getting my appendix removed'.

    14/09/2017 07:27 BST | Updated 14/09/2017 07:34 BST

    There are no indigenous people in Antarctica. There are no trees in the driest, coldest place on Earth.

    For half the year there is no light, and for the other half, no darkness. During the winter, sea ice - three miles thick in some places - can double the size of the continent.

    In fact, there isn’t much to make Antarctica a hospitable place. So how do the 1,000-odd scientists and researchers survive in such an isolated region for months on end?

    Dawn Kelly

    It’s not just scientists flocking to Antarctica, tourism is on the increase too. According to the IAATO, 37,000 people visited in 2016. This year it has risen to 44,000, with that number expected to grow by 45 percent over the next two to three years.

    In part four of End Of The Earth, we find out what it takes to be selected for a job in Antarctica and we discover how the influx of tourists to the region could change it forever.

    Dawn Kelly
    Humpback whales in Antarctica
    Also on HuffPost
    MORE:newsInternational NewsenvironmentScience and TechnologyEarthTravel and TourismantarcticaEnd of the World

    Conversations