End Of The Earth: Can We Tackle Climate Change Or Is It Too Late?

“The biggest threat to the environment is that we believe somebody else is going to do something about it,” we were told during our trip to Antartica.

In part five of HuffPost’s documentary End Of The Earth, we ask if it’s too late for individuals to make a difference to the changing climate.

We hear from businesses, politicians and ordinary people from all over the world about potential solutions available to us.

Stephen Hawking offers some radical options and reporter Lucy Sherriff concludes the documentary with the lessons she has taken away from her time in the world’s most inhospitable place.