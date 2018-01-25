Everyone remembers the iconic moment when Princess Leia was first unveiled in Star Wars as a shimmering spectre of projected light, or when Tony Stark revealed his high-tech workshop.

Yet if there’s one technology that has stayed firmly rooted in science-fiction it is the creation of 3D holograms.

While we’re still a few years from building our own supersuits, a team of engineers from Brigham Young University have made a remarkable breakthrough by creating a series of truly 3D images that float in thin air.