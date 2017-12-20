England's First Bottlenose Dolphins Discovered By Researchers In Cornwall

Researchers were able to define a distinct social group of 28 resident dolphins present throughout the year in shallow coastal waters around the South West.

Experts identified 98 individual bottlenose dolphins after analysing thousands of sightings and photographs between 2007 and 2016.

England’s first resident pod of bottlenose dolphins has been discovered by researchers.

Individual dolphins can be recognised using their dorsal fin, which has a distinctive shape and markings.

The dolphins were present mainly in Cornwall, particularly St Ives and Mount’s Bay, but also in Devon and Dorset.

Ruth Williams, marine conservation manager at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: “This research is proof that we have a resident population and is incredibly exciting.

“Further work is needed but this is a huge step forward and I am proud of what our partnership between Cornwall Wildlife Trust, scientists and boat operators has achieved.

“The future of these iconic animals is in our hands and we need to make sure the few we currently have in the South West are given the protection not just to survive, but to thrive.”

Rebecca Dudley, from the University of Plymouth, analysed 3,843 records in order to identify resident dolphins.

Conservationists said the discovery could have significant implications for the conservation of these dolphins, which currently receive no specific protection in their home range.