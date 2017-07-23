England have won the Women’s World Cup after beating India in a nail-biting finish, and marking a momentous day for women’s sport in the UK. The hosts were staring at defeat with India, chasing a modest 229 to win, cruising along at 190 for three. But a late collapse, sparked by five wickets in 19 balls from Anya Shrubsole, saw England snatch an unlikely victory by nine runs.

Shrubsole told BBC Sport: “You maybe have a dream, but you never actually think these things are going to happen. For that dream to be a reality is just amazing.” The memorable match seemed to be a milestone for the game, and for women’s sport in this country. Lord’s, the home of cricket, was sold out while the worldwide television audience was expected to top 100 million – and even the ticket touts were out in force all the way from St John’s Wood station to the Grace Gate. It came on the day that England’s women’s football team edged towards the Euro 2017 quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Spain and England’s women’s hockey team won bronze at the World League Semi-Finals with a 5-2 win over Argentina.

John Sibley / Reuters England's Katherine Brunt celebrates winning the World Cup by taking a selfie with team-mates.

Wooooohooooo!!!! A tense finish but wow what a great world cup victory for England! Lord's is rocking!! #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/BwPNdzMjm8 — Tracey Crouch (@tracey_crouch) July 23, 2017

Many on social media were calling for the team to get the recognition they deserved on the same day Britain’s Chris Froome won his fourth Tour de France.

Dear Newspaper Editors,



Please put the England Cricket Women on the front of tomorrow's editions not just Froome.



Thanks

Women sports fans — Katie Curtis 🤡 (@KatieCurtis) July 23, 2017

Many congratulations to @englandcricket women. World Cup winners and quite possibly @BBCSPOTY team of the year. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 23, 2017

Quite possibly the best-ever day for English women's sport. Huge congrats to cricket team. Hope that they all get the coverage they deserve. — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) July 23, 2017

Congratulations to the England Women's cricket team for winning the World Cup. Spectacular. #Proud pic.twitter.com/78vubFUMse — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) July 23, 2017

But two Labour MPs pointed out their frustration as it was reported the Rugby Football Union had slashed the number of professional contracts haned out to England women’s team.

Another huge blow for women with contracts being slashed by England RFU @ScrumQueens https://t.co/0MYIJFjIEM — Tonia Antoniazzi MP (@ToniaAntoniazzi) July 23, 2017

On the day England women win the cricket world cup, and beat Spain 2-0 in the footie. Now this, ffs... https://t.co/vkbneSYMbE — Alison McGovern (@Alison_McGovern) July 23, 2017