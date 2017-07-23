England have won the Women’s World Cup after beating India in a nail-biting finish, and marking a momentous day for women’s sport in the UK.
The hosts were staring at defeat with India, chasing a modest 229 to win, cruising along at 190 for three.
But a late collapse, sparked by five wickets in 19 balls from Anya Shrubsole, saw England snatch an unlikely victory by nine runs.
Shrubsole told BBC Sport: “You maybe have a dream, but you never actually think these things are going to happen. For that dream to be a reality is just amazing.”
The memorable match seemed to be a milestone for the game, and for women’s sport in this country.
Lord’s, the home of cricket, was sold out while the worldwide television audience was expected to top 100 million – and even the ticket touts were out in force all the way from St John’s Wood station to the Grace Gate.
It came on the day that England’s women’s football team edged towards the Euro 2017 quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Spain and England’s women’s hockey team won bronze at the World League Semi-Finals with a 5-2 win over Argentina.
Many on social media were calling for the team to get the recognition they deserved on the same day Britain’s Chris Froome won his fourth Tour de France.
