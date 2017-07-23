SPORT

England Win Cricket World Cup To Mark Historic Day For Women's Sport

'Possibly the best ever day for English women's sport.'

23/07/2017 23:28 | Updated 1 day ago
Graeme Demianyk Night News Editor and US-Based Reporter, HuffPost UK

England have won the Women’s World Cup after beating India in a nail-biting finish, and marking a momentous day for women’s sport in the UK.

The hosts were staring at defeat with India, chasing a modest 229 to win, cruising along at 190 for three.

But a late collapse, sparked by five wickets in 19 balls from Anya Shrubsole, saw England snatch an unlikely victory by nine runs.

Shrubsole told BBC Sport: “You maybe have a dream, but you never actually think these things are going to happen. For that dream to be a reality is just amazing.”

The memorable match seemed to be a milestone for the game, and for women’s sport in this country.

Lord’s, the home of cricket, was sold out while the worldwide television audience was expected to top 100 million – and even the ticket touts were out in force all the way from St John’s Wood station to the Grace Gate.

It came on the day that England’s women’s football team edged towards the Euro 2017 quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Spain and England’s women’s hockey team won bronze at the World League Semi-Finals with a 5-2 win over Argentina.

John Sibley / Reuters
England's Katherine Brunt celebrates winning the World Cup by taking a selfie with team-mates.

Many on social media were calling for the team to get the recognition they deserved on the same day Britain’s Chris Froome won his fourth Tour de France.

But two Labour MPs pointed out their frustration as it was reported the Rugby Football Union had slashed the number of professional contracts haned out to England women’s team.

Newspaper coverage reflected the England cricket team’s success, with the Guardian giving them higher billing than Froome and Jordan Spieth, the US golfer who won The Open at Royal Birkdale.

