Problem is the EDL don’t want to work with Robinson, whose relationship with the far-right group he founded in 2009 soured after he joined anti-extremism think-tank Quilliam in 2013 .

Tommy Robinson has announced he is organising an English Defence League (EDL) march in Bristol in memory of a man who died in jail after being sentenced for a bacon attack on a mosque.

The march, Robinson wrote, would end at “the mosque” which is assumed to be the Jamia mosque in Totterdown where Crehan in January last year placed bacon around the door handles and left bacon sandwiches in a racially motivated attack .

Robinson, who is now a coordinator for Pegida UK, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he was going to organise a march “in memory” of Kevin Crehan and in protest at this “ridiculous prison sentence”.

I'm going to organise a march in Bristol in memory of #kevincrehan we can march to the mosque in protest at his ridiculous prison sentence

Robinson later announced that because Crehan, who died two days after Christmas in his cell at HMP Bristol, “loved” the EDL, the march “should be under the banner of the EDL”.

As Kevin loved the EDL I think it's only right that the march should be under the banner of the EDL .

However, it seems the EDL aren’t yet ready to work with Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

In a statement the group said: “There is no truth in rumours that the English Defence League will be working alongside Tommy Robinson to arrange a demo in memory of Bunny.”

The EDL went on to say that a demonstration had “already been called by the Pie and Mash in memory of Kevin, and was as a mark of respect for a long and loyal patriot”.

The organisation said it would join the event, “but as guests”.

“This is a one off event and not a sign of us joining any form of unity but the death of a friend to many from around the country deserves our full support and will get exactly that.

“This statement is to make things clear. Tommy is not rejoining the organisation, nor are we planning any separate events or demos in Bristol.”