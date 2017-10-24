The Labour Party has launched an investigation into MP Jared O’Mara’s “comments and behaviour” after a further round of allegations against the politician emerged.

The step by the party comes as Tory minister Justine Greening wrote to Jeremy Corbyn to ask if he will remove the party whip from scandal-hit Labour MP Jared O’Mara.

The education secretary said historic homophobic and misogynistic comments made online by O’Mara, as well as fresh claims he abused a woman as recently as seven months ago, must be fully investigated.

O’Mara was forced to apologise and resign his position on the women and equalities select committee after posts he made on forums more than a decade ago were unearthed by the Guido Fawkes website.

In them, the Sheffield Hallam MP made rape jokes, asked Girls Aloud for an orgy and branded British women “fatties”. Subsequent reports revealed he also referred to gay people as “fudge packers” and made derogatory comments about Spanish and Danish people.

O’Mara said he was “deeply ashamed” of his behaviour and no longer held such offensive views - and was backed by shadow education secretary Angela Rayner, who said she was “happy to sit alongside him” on the Commons benches.