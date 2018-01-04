Equanimity: Your Go-To Word For 2018

Last year was a tough one for a lot of us. It felt like a non-stop bombardment of bad news exacerbated by a social media stream that never ceases. We can find ourselves in a constant state of distraction, emotional upset, worry, and a feeling of being out of control. And this is just the context – our personal lives are populated by our own more local problems, which can feel even more distressing.

Later this month Penguin will release my new Little Book of Calm: tame your anxieties, face your fears, and live free. If I had it my way, I’d have called it The Little Book of Equanimity – but I’m told, probably wisely, that if it were called that, nobody would buy it! Calm sells books, equanimity doesn’t. Real calm, however, is equanimity – so if the title gets more people to consider it that way, I’m happy with it.

We cannot expect to be calm when the shit really hits the fan in our lives. In fact, to expect ourselves to be calm when we are upset, angry, hurt, or frightened is actually counter-productive. However, we can approach these challenges in our lives with an open and flexible perspective that allows us to accept and tolerate our reactions to them much better, and not muddy the already tumultuous waters of our emotional lives.

Equanimity allows us to accept those things that we cannot change, even when these things are hard. When something is hard enough already, we can make it worse by mentally and emotionally torturing ourselves about it. By learning equanimity, we can put our worries into perspective (which reduces them), minimise our fears (by not over-thinking them), and shift life’s perspective from seeing challenges as obstacles getting in the way of life rather than seeing them as life itself.

Equanimity is an essential aspect of Buddhist practice – though you don’t need to subscribe to Buddhism to enjoy the benefits of having more equanimity in your life. In colloquial English you might be familiar with the phrase “just be Zen about it.” The meaning of this is often misunderstood. To be Zen about something is not to be unmoved or, as we generally understand it, “calm” or relaxed. It is to be totally accepting of the reality of the situation and to be flexible and tolerant of what that stirs in you. We learn that when we fight the reality of the now moment, we only cause more grief for ourselves, not less.