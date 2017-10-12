H&M Teams Up With Erdem To Bring Us An Elegant Collection Of Affordable Luxury

H&M has partnered with high-end fashion brand Erdem to launch a collection on 2 November. The collection consists of men’s and womenswear garments with a moody, ethereal aesthetic, which is a nod to Victorian elegance. With frills and florals on both the men’s and women’s items, the range is a more romantic take on spring/summer fashions.

Erdem x HM

Erdem is known as one of the UK’s leading brands when it comes to ethical fashion and sustainability. Among the first to partake in Livia Firth’s green carpet challenge, the couture brand is celebrated for their stance on fair trading practices and slow fashion.

H&M have been slowly introducing ‘conscious’ (ie sustainable) items into their range since April 2012. The brand also recently implemented a commitment for all their cotton to be sustainable by 2020.

So, although the collaboration between the brands isn’t classed as sustainable, some of the cottons used in the range are organic. Moreover, some of the pieces in the men’s collection are made of hand woven wool from Harris Tweed in Scotland.

While some Erdem fans might be a little disappointed that the entire collaboration can’t be categorised as sustainable (and therefore, ‘ethical’ as Erdem is known to be), this combined venture is still a step in the right direction.

In 2016, 43% of H&M’s cotton was sustainably sourced. It would be interesting to see what 2017′s statistic will be, no doubt this collaboration will affect it. Scroll down to see more of our favourite pieces from the collection.

