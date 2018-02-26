Leon Neal via Getty Images

Foodbanks are a lifeline to those in need across the South East but, at the same time, they continue to be a stain on the government’s record on poverty and inequality. My new report finds that, in just the last four years, Conservative ministers have overseen at least a 20% rise in foodbank dependency in my constituency alone. Across the UK, foodbank dependency has soared by at least 65% in the last four years. We have even seen reports of nurses being forced to rely on foodbanks as the reality of Britain’s record in-work poverty levels hit home in 2017.

Foodbank dependency has soared 123% in Surrey in just the last four years, foodbanks, like St Matthew's in Redhill, are struggling to cope with the demand. Read my latest 'Escalating Hunger in the South East' report: https://t.co/zZOxHoRVb4pic.twitter.com/hOdwZGgUUU — Keith Taylor MEP (@GreenKeithMEP) February 24, 2018

Office of Keith Taylor MEP Figure 1 shows monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for food and non-alcoholic beverages in the United Kingdom (UK) from August 2014 to May 2016, where the year 2015 equals 100.

Amidst all of the statistics, though, it’s all too easy to forget that each food parcel handed out goes to somebody in real and genuine need. From my visits to foodbanks, meeting both clients and volunteers, I have always been struck by the quiet desperation aﬀecting people across my constituency. During a visit to Portsmouth, I met John. He was volunteering at a local foodbank after receiving help from them at a time in his life when he was facing lots of problems. He’d lost his job, his accommodation and, subsequently, developed a drug habit and drifted into street drinking, until, eventually, he reached rock-bottom. He told me he thought that a lack of food was the least of his worries. He thought he could always resort to scavenging or begging. Eventually, however, he realised he needed to get back to a ‘normal life’ and regular meals, otherwise, he would die. I also met Mary, a single parent who just couldn’t keep up with the cost of clothing and feeding her children. She would often go without food so her kids could eat. For her, the foodbank was a lifeline at a time of desperation. Shockingly, the hardships facing John and Mary, who live in the ﬁfth largest economy in the world, are in stark contrast to the prosperity enjoyed by wealthiest few in Britain. The inequality between the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’ in the South East, as across the UK, is startling and must be addressed.

Office of Keith Taylor MEP New report looks at foodbank use across the South East of England