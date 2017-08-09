A drama teacher who had sex with a pupil in her car and took her to see a West End show has been banned from the classroom for five years.

Sarah Barton admitted being in a “sexually-motivated relationship” with the unnamed girl at a school in Essex, with a disciplinary panel finding she had “consistently and persistently failed to maintain appropriate boundaries”.

The panel heard how the 36-year-old had showed a photo of her kissing the student to an unnamed friend, while another witness said Barton had admitted to having sex with the pupil in a car, the Press Association reported.

The teacher, who worked at the school from September 2007 to July 2016 and was head of department for drama and dance when she resigned, also took the pupil to see Matilda in London during a half-term holiday, despite being advised not to go.