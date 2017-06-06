How it works:

1. Decant your bottle of wine into eto. This opens up the wine and releases the subtle notes and tannins that enhance its flavour.

2. Pour a glass. The long funnel gently oxygenates the wine to release its flavours and the sharp lip ensures drip-free pouring.

3. Seal in the flavour. Push down on the neck and the seal automatically locks when it reaches the surface of the wine.

4. Store eto in a cool, dark place. It has been designed to fit in a fridge door.

5. Pour your next glass. Remove the lid and tilt the bottle - the valve opens automatically as you pour.