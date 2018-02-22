EU Citizens Are Sick Of Begging To Be Part Of A Society That Doesn't Really Want Us

Two weeks ago, I went back to Germany to celebrate my friend’s 40th Birthday. You might ask why this is relevant in the context of today’s ONS report on record low net migration from the EU, which has dropped to 90,000 year-on-year for September 2017. My German friend, who I met in Oxford 19 years ago, is unemployed, ‘between jobs’ as he calls it. When I suggested coming back to the UK as people with his experience are highly sought after, he laughed at me. Today’s announcement reminded me of this conversation.

The net migration figures published are showing several worrying trends. Despite a record number of job openings as published yesterday we are seeing an accelerating trend not only of fully integrated EU citizens leaving (130 thousand in 2017 vs 105 thousand in 2016) but also fewer EU citizens wanting to come to the UK (220 thousand in 2017 vs 267 thousand in 2016).

I do not blame my German friend laughing off the idea of working in the UK. The European economy is booming with GDP growth of 2.6% compared with 1.4% in the UK. Europe has shaken off the effect of the financial crisis while the UK has lost its shine. Both the decrease in immigration and increase in emigration of EU citizens as published today is showing that the UK is losing the battle to attract and even retain the ‘brightest and best’ as the Prime Minister set out as on objective in February 2017.

It is not only the growing economy in Europe or the fact that the UK is the only developed country where real wages have fallen despite a growing economy over the last 10 years that is deterring EU citizens like my German friend from coming to the UK. To attract and retain the brightest and best the UK needs to create a welcoming environment.