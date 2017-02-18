Two UK ticketholders also won £1 million by matching the Millionaire Maker codes XCQS31881 and ZDQX57144.

The winning numbers were 19, 25, 33, 36 and 48, and lucky star numbers 2 and 9.

A lucky British ticketholder has won £14.5 million in Friday’s EuroMillions draw, three days after a UK player won nearly £20 million.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What a week it is for National Lottery players.

“First we have a UK EuroMillions winner of £19.9 million on Tuesday and now just three days later we have a £14.5 million UK jackpot winner.”