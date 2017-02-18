All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    18/02/2017 10:09 GMT | Updated 18/02/2017 10:10 GMT

    EuroMillions: British Ticketholder Wins £14.5 Million In Lottery Draw

    Check your tickets.

    A lucky British ticketholder has won £14.5 million in Friday’s EuroMillions draw, three days after a UK player won nearly £20 million. 

    The winning numbers were 19, 25, 33, 36 and 48, and lucky star numbers 2 and 9.

    Two UK ticketholders also won £1 million by matching the Millionaire Maker codes XCQS31881 and ZDQX57144.

    Dave Thompson/PA Archive
    A UK ticketholder has won £14.5 million in Friday’s EuroMillions draw. File image.

    Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What a week it is for National Lottery players.

    “First we have a UK EuroMillions winner of £19.9 million on Tuesday and now just three days later we have a £14.5 million UK jackpot winner.”

    Tuesday’s jackpot is an estimated £14 million and three UK millionaires will be created. 

    MORE:newsnational lotteryeuromillions

    Conversations