There has been no agreement on the Brexit “divorce deal” in talks in Brussels, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has said.

Juncker said there would be further talks later this week and he was “very confident” of making sufficient progress in time for the December 14 summit of the European Council.

Speaking alongside Theresa May on Monday afternoon, Juncker said the delay was “not a failure” but rather the “start of the very last round”.

“I have to say that she is a tough negotiator, and not an easy one. She’s defending the point of view of Britain with all the energy we know she has. And I’m doing the same on the side of the European Union,” he added.

May said a “lot of progress has been made” but “on a couple of issues some differences do remain which require further negotiation”.

The prime minister held crunch talks in Brussels today in order to hammer out a deal on the Northern Ireland border, citizens’ rights and the UK’s divorce bill.

The EU has refused to progress talks to phase two, negotiations on a future trade relationship, until those three issues are settled.

It had been expected an agreement could have been reached by Monday afternoon.

The status of the Northern Ireland border with the Republic of Ireland has become a major sticking point in the talks.

On Monday morning it was reported the UK had agreed that Northern Ireland would maintain “alignment” with the EU’s economy in order to prevent the need for customs checks at the border.

The Irish government has said it would not agree to any deal that resulted in the creation of a a hard border amid fears it could put the Good Friday Agreement in jeopardy.

This led to suggestions Northern Ireland would effectively remain a member of the customs union and single market while the rest of the UK left both.

But the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said it will not accept any agreement that splits Northern Ireland from the UK.

Party leader Arlene Foster said: “We will not accept any form of regulatory divergence which separates Northern Ireland economically or politically from the rest of the UK.

“Northern Ireland must leave the EU on the same terms as the rest of the United Kingdom”