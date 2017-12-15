JOHN THYS via Getty Images

EU leaders have formally agreed to progress Brexit talks to the second phase but asked Theresa May to provide “clarity” on what she wants the UK’s future relationship to look like. The negotiations will now move onto agreeing a transition period for the UK when it leaves the EU in March 2019 and the shape of the long-term trade relationship. Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, announced the decision on Twitter following a summit in Brussels.

EU leaders agree to move on to the second phase of #Brexit talks. Congratulations PM @theresa_may — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) December 15, 2017

Last week the UK and EU agreed phase one, the divorce deal, on the issues of citizens’ rights, the Irish border and the UK’s £39bn exit bill. In its guidelines for the next stage of the talks, Brussels has said the UK must accept all EU rules and regulations, including the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, during any two year transition period. The EU document said the UK must continue to accept the free movement of people if it wants to remain the Single Market and Customs Union during transition. EU leaders also confirmed talks on the future trade deal will not begin until March 2018. The UK has also yet to tell the EU what it wants the future relationship to actually look like. And EU leaders today called on May “to provide further clarity on its position on the framework for the future relationship”.

Today is a good day for Brexit and an important step for Britain. Thanks to hard work and determination, we have reached an important milestone and have achieved #sufficientprogress. There is still lots of work to come but we are ready for the next stage. — David Davis (@DavidDavisMP) December 15, 2017