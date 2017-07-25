Europe’s Game-Changers In The World Of Cool Green Tech

Green businesses are booming and it’s not difficult to see why. Not only are governments offering tempting incentives, but consumers are increasingly conscious of, and drawn to, environmentally-friendly companies.

Then there’s the indisputable fact that this is where technology is heading in the long term – it has to be if we’re to survive. And as more companies go green, the technology becomes cheaper and more practical, making the economic case ever stronger. Here are six of the most exciting young businesses and start-ups seizing the moment and changing our world.