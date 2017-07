Europe’s Game-Changers In The World Of Cool Green Tech

Fitting in perfectly with the concept of the smart city, UK company Pavegen aims to turn our footfalls into energy. Think for a moment about the billions of times our feet hit the pavement in cities on any given day. What if some of that could be harnessed? And what if it could provide us with data that helps us change our behavioural patterns in a way that is environmentally beneficial?With 150 installations in place around the world, Pavegen is already discovering the potential advantages to the environment. As people step on specially constructed tiles, their weight creates a rotary motion in an embedded generator to create electricity, which is then stored off grid. Each tile is also fitted with technology that relays real-time movement data, so the flow of foot traffic can be analysed and routes made more efficient, much as with motorised traffic. But there’s more: if you’re someone walking on the tiles, and therefore providing energy, in the future you will be able to connect via a phone app and earn ‘digital currency’, which can be used to offset your own energy costs. See, you always knew walking was good for both you and the environment.