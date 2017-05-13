The Eurovision Song Contest’s interval act is always the topic of much discussion - sometimes becoming much more than the moment to sneak a cup of tea between the extended musical session and the even more lengthy voting business.

Last year saw superstar Justin Timberlake take to the floor in Sweden, in a surprise, and not altogether pleasing, move by the contest arrangers. This year, Ukraine is offering up not one but three interval acts - the country’s two previous winners Ruslana and Jamala. In addition, their home-grown ‘sensation’ Onuka will be appearing.

We’ve come to expect much from the interval act - it has to showcase the home nation’s musical talents, be memorable in its own right, but without distracting from or overshadowing the acts that have come before. It’s no small order, and perfectly understandable why ABBA have (so far!) resisted all offers to revisit the arena of their initial triumph. In the meantime, we’ve had these to console us, and distract us from the voting that is to come...

10 Wombles UK, 1974