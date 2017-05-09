The 62nd Eurovision Song Contest swings into action tonight (Tuesday 9 May) with the first semi-final from Kiev, Ukraine.
Although the UK gets an automatic entry into the final on Saturday, Lucie Jones gets to perform in the arena, with her ballad ‘Never Give Up on You’.
What else is there to look out for? Well...
Georgia - Tamara Gachechiladze - ‘Keep The Faith’
If only life were all about a key change…
Albania - Lindita - ‘World’
Never mind the song, check out those clock faces...
Australia - Isaiah - ‘Don’t Come Easy’
Once again, a fair showing from the newest, furthest away kid on the block, although a little more sombre than his country’s previous offerings. And, hey, let’s not knock it. In these Brexit times, Australia may prove our greatest friend.
Montenegro - Slavko Kalezić - ‘Space’
The trousers. The plait. Foot-tapping. Hand-waving. On its way to the clubs. Ignore at your peril.
Azerbaijan - Dihaj - ‘Skeletons’
Horses on ladders - what’s not to love? Something distinctly Freshers Week-influenced about this lot.
Armenia - Artsvik - ‘Fly With Me’
There’s always an Eastern-influenced song that comes out of nowhere to make the Top Ten. This year, all eyes are on Armenia.
Mel Giedroyc and Scott Mills host the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals live on BBC Four on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May. Graham Norton hosts the final on BBC One on Saturday 13 May.