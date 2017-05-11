While most of us are not exactly holding out hope of us winning Eurovision this year, Lucie Jones actually looks like she could be in with a shot.

That’s because the UK is now fifth favourite to win, according to the bookies.

The former ‘X Factor’ contestant has defied fears Brexit could affect our chances to rise up the ranks over the last few days, with punters placing a flurry of bets on her and her song ‘Never Give Up On You’.

As a result, Lucie has odds of just 20/1 to win, with bookmakers William Hill.