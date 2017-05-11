While most of us are not exactly holding out hope of us winning Eurovision this year, Lucie Jones actually looks like she could be in with a shot.
That’s because the UK is now fifth favourite to win, according to the bookies.
The former ‘X Factor’ contestant has defied fears Brexit could affect our chances to rise up the ranks over the last few days, with punters placing a flurry of bets on her and her song ‘Never Give Up On You’.
As a result, Lucie has odds of just 20/1 to win, with bookmakers William Hill.
Italy still remains the favourite at 11/10, followed by Portugal at 7/4, Bulgaria at 10/1 and Belgium at 14/1.
However, it is worth noting that going into last year’s contest, UK entrants Joe and Jake were pegged at 25/1, but ended up coming third from bottom in the final leaderboard.
Earlier this week, Lucie admitted she is not thinking about the effect of the UK’s decision to leave the EU will have on her performance.
She told the Press Association: “There is this political vote every year that people talk about and, yes, this year is slightly different with the sort of political climate going on, but it is something that I am not concentrating on.
“It’s out of my hands so there is no point in worrying or thinking about it, I am just letting it pass me by.”
But while Lucie is remaining confident that this could be the year of Eurovision glory for the UK, Britain’s commentator Graham Norton previously admitted he didn’t exactly fancy our chances.
He said in March: “I’m just not sure it will happen for us this year. I mean, I could be wrong as Germany have won, Austria have won. So I suppose people who never win, win.
“On the night anything can happen. I’m just not sure it will for us though.”
The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 airs live from Kiev on Saturday (13 May) from 8pm on BBC One.