Paul Weller Wants To Tick Helping The UK Win Eurovision Off His Bucket List

When you think of people who’d be keen to get involved with Eurovision, someone like Paul Weller isn’t the first to spring to mind - but it turns out he’s more than up for it.
The rocker has admitted he would love to help the UK out in the Song Contest, and help us to secure our first win in 20 years.
In an interview with the BBC, Paul admitted seeing us triumph is the one thing left on his bucket list.
“I want to see the UK win the Eurovision Song Contest,” he said. “And I think they need ‘The Impossible Idea’ as their tune.”
Asked if he was being serious, he continued: “Yeah, they could have it absolutely. I could be there, possibly. If it was my song then I would definitely, yeah.”
He also revealed writing a Bond theme is another of his ambitions, adding: “I’ve got this half a song that me and Noel Gallagher worked on and I think it would be great for a Bond theme. There’s a bit of minor key going on. That would be an ambition definitely.”
Of course, this year our Eurovision hopes are resting on former ‘X Factor’ star Lucie Jones and her song ‘Never Give Up On You’.
She will take to the stage during Saturday (13 May) night’s final, and is currently pegged as seventh favourite with bookmakers William Hill, with odds of 25/1.
Lucie admitted she is not thinking about the effect of Brexit will have on our chances this year, telling PA (via The Sun): “There is this political vote every year that people talk about and, yes, this year is slightly different with the sort of political climate going on, but it is something that I am not concentrating on.
“It’s out of my hands so there is no point in worrying or thinking about it, I am just letting it pass me by.”
Eurovision Song Contest airs on Saturday 13 May at 8pm on BBC One.