The six acts competing to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest this year have been unveiled.

They include a girlband, a former ‘Voice’ finalist and a ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ child star.

Each of the acts will take to the stage as part of ‘Eurovision: You Decide’ on Wednesday 7 February, when the British public will vote to choose the official entry for the May 2018 event, which is being held in Lisbon, Portugal.

Take a listen to all of the songs in the running below...

Goldstone - ‘I Feel The Love’