The six acts competing to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest this year have been unveiled.
They include a girlband, a former ‘Voice’ finalist and a ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ child star.
Each of the acts will take to the stage as part of ‘Eurovision: You Decide’ on Wednesday 7 February, when the British public will vote to choose the official entry for the May 2018 event, which is being held in Lisbon, Portugal.
Take a listen to all of the songs in the running below...
Goldstone - ‘I Feel The Love’
If Aimie, Helen and Rhiannon were to be selected, they would become the third girlband to ever represent the UK.
They would follow in the footsteps of Belle And The Devotions in 1984 and Precious in 1999.
Asanda - ‘Legends’
At the age of 15, Asanda is the youngest of this year’s potential entries.
You may recognise her from the 2013 series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, where she finished 11th in the grand final.
RAYA - ‘Crazy’
As well as singing, RAYA has acting experience and is also a trained dancer, vocal coach and DJ.
She describes her song has “extremely catchy and upbeat with a really fresh and commercial feel”.
Liam Tamne - ‘Astronaut’
Liam is already an established theatre star, having performed ‘Wicked’, ‘Hairspray’, ‘Les Misérables’, ‘The Phantom Of The Opera’ and ‘The Rocky Horror Show’, among others.
Jaz Ellington - ‘You’
Bringing a bit of soul to proceedings is Jaz Ellington, who you may recognise from ‘The Voice’.
He auditioned for the first series in 2012, and went on to reach the live shows as part of will.i.am’s team.
SuRie - ‘Storm’
SuRie is no stranger Eurovision having appeared as a backing singer for Belgium’s entries Loïc Nottet in 2015 and Blanche in 2017.
‘Eurovision: You Decide’ will be hosted by Mel Giedroyc and 2015 winner Måns Zelmerlöw live from the world-famous Brighton Dome.
It airs on 7 February at 7.30pm on BBC Two.