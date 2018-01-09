The competition will take place in Lisbon this May, with two semi-finals preceding the main event and Portugal have announced that Filomena Cautela, Sílvia Alberto, Daniela Ruah and Catarina Furtado will share hosting duties.

Eurovision organisers have announced the presenting team for this year’s final, revealing an all-female line-up.

All four women have broadcasting backgrounds and Filomena was Portugal’s jury spokesperson in 2017.

Sílvia has hosted Portuguese versions of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, ‘Masterchef’ and ‘Got Talent’, and is something of a Eurovision expert, having served as a commentator three times in the past five years.

Crime drama fans might recognise Daniela from ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’, thanks to her role as Agent Kensi Blye, and Catarina is a broadcaster and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador.

The move will be a welcome one for Eurovision fans, especially as 2016′s event was criticised for having an all-male presenting team.

The BBC is yet to reveal who will represent the UK at this year’s event, following an open call for submissions from members of the public.

Last year, former ’X Factor’ star Lucie Jones finished in 15th place with 111 points, which isn’t too shabby by UK standards.