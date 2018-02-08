All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    08/02/2018 09:48 GMT

    Eurovision 2018: SuRie To Represent The UK After 'You Decide' Public Vote

    The public has spoken.

    The British public have voted to decide who will represent the UK at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, with SuRie triumphing on Wednesday’s (8 February) ‘You Decide’ show.

    SuRie, real name Susanna Cork, will perform ‘Storm’ at the annual Song Contest, which takes place this May in Lisbon.

    BBC
    SuRie

    The singer was in a state of shock after winning, admitting (via Sky News): “I can’t believe this is happening, it’s absolutely amazing.

    “It’s such an honour to have the opportunity to represent a country I’m very, very proud of and that I know I can do good things in Lisbon for, so thank-you to everyone who voted and supported me. This is amazing.”

    When quizzed on why she her song was a hit on the night, SuRie said: “I think it’s the mix, hopefully, that I delivered with that emotional connection of the storytelling at the start, and then building to the pop party we all need.”

    ‘You Decide’ saw a panel of judges’ scores combined with a public vote, while commentary was provided by Rylan Clark-Neal, Rochelle Humes and McFly singer Tom Fletcher.

    This will be the third time that SuRie has been involved in the Song Contest, but her first time doing so for the UK.

    Last year, she was musical director for Belgium’s entry Blanche, and in 2015, she helped Belgium out with some vocals, as a backing singer for Loïc Nottet.

    She’s also served as a backing singer for acts including Will Young and Coldplay. And as if that wasn’t enough, SuRie also previously starred in the West End production of ‘Les Misérables’, playing Fantine.

    Watch SuRie’s performance of ‘Storm’ above. Eurovision takes place in Lisbon on Saturday 12 May.  

    • Bucks Fizz from Britain, 1981
      Photoshot via Getty Images
      All the (primary) colours of the rainbow. 
    • Verda Serduchka from Ukrania, 2007
      SVEN NACKSTRAND via Getty Images
      Disco ball-meets-WW2 garrison caps. We'll be in the bunker.
    • D'Nash from Spain, 2007
      SVEN NACKSTRAND via Getty Images
      This is 10 years too late to even be acceptable, guys.
    • Jedward from Ireland, 2011
      Sean Gallup via Getty Images
      That hair. 
    • Jedward again, 2012
      Pablo Blazquez Dominguez via Getty Images
      Back again, in silver armour. 
    • Ruslana from Ukraine, 2004
      Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
      Ruslana: "So there's this TV show called "Xena: Warrior Princess'..."

      Costumer: "Say no more."
    • Scooch from Britain, 2007
      HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA via Getty Images
      Britney's Toxic costume went to Butlin's and it didn't quite come back the same person.
    • Abba from Sweden, 1974
      Imagno via Getty Images
      Velvet, yaaas. Ruffles, yaaaaas. Chained shoulder pads, YAAAAS.
    • Eric Papilaya from Austria, 2007
      Johannes Simon via Getty Images
      Is this some kind of metaphor? The Austrian singer rising like a sequined phoenix out of the flaming ashes of dead dancers? WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?
    • Yohanna from Iceland, 2009
      Oleg Nikishin via Getty Images
      Frozen before Frozen was even Frozen.
    • Jordan from Britain, 2005
      REX
      Ok so technically she didn't make it through to the actual show, but Jordan - aka Katie Price's bid for Eurovision glory in a latex catsuit with sparkly corset while heavily pregnant is TV history.
    • Sakis Rouvas from Greece, 2004
      AP
      Simon Cowell prepares his strippers for attack.
    • Nina Kraljic from Croatia, 2016
      Vyacheslav Prokofyev via Getty Images
      So metallic. So futuristic. 
    MORE:uktvukmusiceurovisionEurovision Song ContestSuRie

    Conversations