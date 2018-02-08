SuRie, real name Susanna Cork, will perform ‘Storm’ at the annual Song Contest, which takes place this May in Lisbon.

The British public have voted to decide who will represent the UK at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest , with SuRie triumphing on Wednesday’s (8 February) ‘You Decide’ show.

The singer was in a state of shock after winning, admitting (via Sky News): “I can’t believe this is happening, it’s absolutely amazing.

“It’s such an honour to have the opportunity to represent a country I’m very, very proud of and that I know I can do good things in Lisbon for, so thank-you to everyone who voted and supported me. This is amazing.”

When quizzed on why she her song was a hit on the night, SuRie said: “I think it’s the mix, hopefully, that I delivered with that emotional connection of the storytelling at the start, and then building to the pop party we all need.”

‘You Decide’ saw a panel of judges’ scores combined with a public vote, while commentary was provided by Rylan Clark-Neal, Rochelle Humes and McFly singer Tom Fletcher.

This will be the third time that SuRie has been involved in the Song Contest, but her first time doing so for the UK.

Last year, she was musical director for Belgium’s entry Blanche, and in 2015, she helped Belgium out with some vocals, as a backing singer for Loïc Nottet.

She’s also served as a backing singer for acts including Will Young and Coldplay. And as if that wasn’t enough, SuRie also previously starred in the West End production of ‘Les Misérables’, playing Fantine.

Watch SuRie’s performance of ‘Storm’ above. Eurovision takes place in Lisbon on Saturday 12 May.