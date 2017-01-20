'Strictly Come Dancing' Judge Bruno Tonioli Lands Eurovision Role

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Bruno Tonioli has landed a role in this year’s Eurovision, having been announced as a judge on selection show ‘You Decide’. The dancer will offer his professional opinion to the six acts battling it out to represent the UK at the annual Song Contest, during next Friday’s (27 January) live competition.

Kevin Winter/BAFTA LA via Getty Images Bruno Tonioli

He will be joined on the panel alongside singer Sophie Ellis Bextor and vocal coach CeCe Sammy. The show, which will be broadcast live on BBC Two from the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, will also be hosted by former ‘Great British Bake Off’ presenter Mel Giedroyc. And while the identities of the six hopefuls are yet to be confirmed, bosses have announced 2009 Eurovision winner Alexander Rybak will be performing his classic song ‘Fairytale’, while The Vamps will also take to the stage.

Ian West/PA Wire Sophie Ellis-Bextor will also be on the panel

During the show, viewers will have their say on who they want to represent us at Eurovision 2017, when their phone votes are combined with scores from a jury of experts to chose the winner. This year’s contest takes place in Kyiv, Ukraine on 14 May, after Jamala’s song ‘1944’ came out on top in 2016. Tickets are available to ‘Eurovision: You Decide’ here, while you can catch it on TV on Friday 27 January at 7.30pm on BBC One.