    20/01/2017 14:50 GMT | Updated 23/01/2017 12:39 GMT

    'Strictly Come Dancing' Judge Bruno Tonioli Lands Eurovision Role

    It's time to choose who you want to represent the UK.

    Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Bruno Tonioli has landed a role in this year’s Eurovision, having been announced as a judge on selection show ‘You Decide’. 

    The dancer will offer his professional opinion to the six acts battling it out to represent the UK at the annual Song Contest, during next Friday’s (27 January) live competition. 

    Kevin Winter/BAFTA LA via Getty Images
    Bruno Tonioli

    He will be joined on the panel alongside singer Sophie Ellis Bextor and vocal coach CeCe Sammy. 

    The show, which will be broadcast live on BBC Two from the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, will also be hosted by former ‘Great British Bake Off’ presenter Mel Giedroyc

    And while the identities of the six hopefuls are yet to be confirmed, bosses have announced 2009 Eurovision winner Alexander Rybak will be performing his classic song ‘Fairytale’, while The Vamps will also take to the stage. 

    Ian West/PA Wire
    Sophie Ellis-Bextor will also be on the panel

    During the show, viewers will have their say on who they want to represent us at Eurovision 2017, when their phone votes are combined with scores from a jury of experts to chose the winner. 

    This year’s contest takes place in Kyiv, Ukraine on 14 May, after Jamala’s song ‘1944’ came out on top in 2016. 

    Tickets are available to ‘Eurovision: You Decide’ here, while you can catch it on TV on Friday 27 January at 7.30pm on BBC One. 

