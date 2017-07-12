Family, friends and rugby league fans have all paid tribute to a “fantastic” teenage boy who died “playing the game he loved”.

Evan Hawksworth, who played for Stanley Rangers RLFC in Wakefield, died after suffering a head injury during an under-14s rugby league game on Sunday, the Press Association reported.

Described as a “freak accident”, his father Gary said: “Evan passed away playing the game he loved. He was never without a rugby ball in his hands. This is a tragic, freak accident and no-one is to blame.”

The West Yorkshire club said: “It is with great sadness we have to report the passing of our talented player Evan Hawksworth. RIP Evan and fly high with the angels.”