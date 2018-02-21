This week, Ikea announced its support of Big Clean Switch – a social business that helps people move to 100% renewable and clean energy – and its ‘collective switch’ project. In a nutshell, customers can join the project and switch energy providers to ones that are committed to cleaner energy, together. For many of us, it’s easy to forget where our energy comes from and the environmental impact it has when we switch a light on, have a hot shower or warm up leftovers from the night before. But in fact, switching to a green energy supplier is a really easy thing you can do to reduce your carbon footprint and it can make a huge difference.

PA Archive/PA Images

According to Friends of the Earth, by switching to a green energy supplier you could be saving around a tonne of CO2 per year, which is the same amount of carbon as would be emitted driving from Inverness to Istanbul and back. The task can often seem quite daunting (and a lot of effort), but switching to a green energy provider is a great sustainable step. Here’s everything you need to know about doing it. It’s actually really easy to do Although switching your energy provider may seem like a bit of a minefield, a number of the well-known price comparison websites already provide green energy information (such as Money Supermarket and Simply Switch) and there are also websites geared around green energy suppliers specifically (such as Green Electricity Marketplace). Clean energy comes from a variety of natural sources Power can be generated from wind, water, sunlight and plant-based fuels, not just fossil fuels. Turbines, solar panels, hydroelectric dams and biofuels all feed into the National Grid, which in turn then end up powering your home. The more renewable electric energy you use, the cleaner the energy industry becomes When you commit to a green energy supplier, what you’re essentially signing up to is a like-for-like swap. So for the amount that you use, that supplier then guarantees that the same amount is then put back into the grid from renewable energy sources. So the more people who switch, the better it is for the planet.

PA Archive/PA Images