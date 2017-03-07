Ex-MI6 Agent Who Wrote That Trump Dossier Is Out Of Hiding But Still Not Talking About It

The former British spy at the heart of the sensational story about Russia holding compromising details of Donald Trump’s private life has made his first public appearance - and made clear he doesn’t really want to talk about those claims.

Christopher Steele, 52, is the ex-MI6 officer who produced - at least in part - the 32-page dossier that makes lurid claims about the President-elect’s private life and business interests.

The property tycoon damned the allegations as “fake news” during a dramatic news conference in New York after the story was broken by US broadcaster CNN and published in full by BuzzFeed News.

Steele runs London-based Orbis Business Intelligence, and today said he was returning to work and thanked people for their support.