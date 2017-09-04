A former journalist at The Times has accused the newspaper of having “doubled down on its racist coverage” of a case involving an English-speaking girl from a Christian family who was placed with two mixed-race Muslim households.

Murad Ahmed, a leisure correspondent for the Financial Times, issued a 10-tweet attack on his former employer on Sunday after the paper defended its coverage on Saturday in an editorial headlined, ‘Truth Hurts’.

...instead, the paper has doubled down on its racist coverage, and with this disingenuous leader, made things worse... (9) — Murad Ahmed (@muradahmed) September 3, 2017

The leader came as Andrew Norfolk, the chief investigative journalist at the newspaper, also defended his reporting of the story which polarised opinions with claims including that the five-year-old girl involved “had her cross removed and was encouraged to learn Arabic”.

Norfolk said he had acted in the public interest by investigating the “difficult and sensitive” story that was brought to the newspaper by a social services employee. “I think we did our job as a newspaper,” he told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme over the weekend.

Tomorrow's front page: Christian child forced into Muslim foster care #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/mi2fl6rEGS — The Times of London (@thetimes) August 27, 2017

“Given the religious and cultural sensitivity of the story there was always the likelihood that those less concerned with children’s welfare than with superficial social harmony would cry foul. Sure enough, The Guardian newspaper has seized on a court order issued after our initial reports to claim that it contradicts the facts on which they were based. It does nothing of the sort,” The Times wrote on Saturday, before drawing a comparison between it revealing concerns around the custody case and exposing the widespread sexual abuse of white teenagers by mainly Pakistani men in Rotherham and Rochdale.

“Five years ago it was this newspaper, and Mr Norfolk, who revealed both the systematic sexual abuse of white teenagers by mainly Pakistani men in Rotherham and Rochdale, and the complicity of social workers, police and local councillors who failed to stop the grooming for fear of being accused of racism. Leftist media organisations instinctively recast that story as one of Islamophobia. They only fell silent when overwhelming evidence emerged in the press, courts and public inquiries that forced the country to confront a deeply rooted pattern of criminal behaviour with a clear ethnic component.”

The paper went on to say “uncomfortable cultural overtones are no reason” to shy away from stories: “On the contrary, papering over the cracks in a multicultural society only dooms it to deeper misunderstanding and strife in the end.”

Just read this leader on The Times's Muslim Foster Care story. Been thinking and reading about it a lot. Things to get off my chest (1)... https://t.co/V4UMUff4BD — Murad Ahmed (@muradahmed) September 3, 2017

Truth hurts: not for the first time, The Times has been criticised for reporting the facts as it finds them https://t.co/YTavRuZ5Ox pic.twitter.com/nVAj6EnVAx — The Times of London (@thetimes) September 2, 2017

The Times is a great paper. I worked there for 8 years. Never felt a sense of racism or islamophobia among amazing journalists... (2) — Murad Ahmed (@muradahmed) September 3, 2017

Murad Ahmed began his critique of the Times by declaring his admiration for its “amazing journalists” and stating that during his eight years working there he had “never felt a sense of racism or Islamophobia”.

He then went on to claim that the Times’ story was “openly racist”, lacked balance and used language “intended to point fingers at Muslims as outsiders”.

Ahmend continued: “The paper has doubled down on its racist coverage and with this disingenuous leader, made things worse”.

The author, in particular, if this story is a fantastic journalist, the best of his generation. His Rotheram stories were high class... (3) — Murad Ahmed (@muradahmed) September 3, 2017

But something must have happened in the editing/reporting process to get things so wrong. My opinion: this is an openly racist story... (4) — Murad Ahmed (@muradahmed) September 3, 2017

...in its presentation of facts, omissions of facts, lack of balance, lack of explaining how the foster care system works... (5) — Murad Ahmed (@muradahmed) September 3, 2017

...a one off case being placed on the front page, with headlines and language intended to point fingers at muslims as outsiders... (6) — Murad Ahmed (@muradahmed) September 3, 2017

...not to be trusted. Do we really not want muslims to "integrate" and do things like become foster parents? Does The Times not want... (7) — Murad Ahmed (@muradahmed) September 3, 2017

...any Muslim readers or for the Muslim community to trust its coverage of serious issues within its community?...(8) — Murad Ahmed (@muradahmed) September 3, 2017

...can only urge its great journalists to think again & reflect on the errors made. I'm going to keep reading, as I have since I was 12 (10) — Murad Ahmed (@muradahmed) September 3, 2017

Ahmed’s tweets resonated with Miqdaad Versi, the secretary general of the Muslim Council and a board member for Rights Watch UK.

Versi expressed concerns at to how the Times’ “could not see the racism”.

Does the Executive Editor and the whole team's lack of contrition or even acknowledgement of the racism and bigotry worry you? — Miqdaad Versi (@miqdaad) September 3, 2017

If their top journalists or editorial team not only can't see the racism, but seek to push the story in the face of the facts, it worries me — Miqdaad Versi (@miqdaad) September 3, 2017

Meanwhile, the man heading the government’s review into fostering, has also condemned the way in which the Times reported the story, saying the newspaper “has a duty to check those facts and to balance them with other facts and to correct inaccuracies when they became clear”, which he said they had not.

Sir Martin Narey told the BBC’s Today programme on Monday: “I don’t think they have. They’ve been very defensive, they’ve persisted with stories they are clearly not true”.

He said the paper had been “unfair” in its reporting.

Suggestions that the foster family did not speak English, that the girl had a cross removed and wasn’t allowed to eat carbonara were “entirely untrue”, Sir Martin said. The paper also, he said, neglected to mention that the child had been checked on and was “settled and happy”.

The Guardian has further suggested the mother of the child involved “is herself the child of Muslim immigrants”. The Times has said that is incorrect.