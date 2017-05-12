Exam Stress Is Causing Thousands Of UK Children To Require Counselling, Says Childline

Thousands of children are turning to Childline because they are “overwhelmed” by stress and anxiety during the school exam period.

The NSPCC-service reported that it delivered more than 3,000 counselling sessions on exam stress in 2016/17, with 22% of those (or 704 individuals) calling in the month of May - the time in the academic calendar when students are preparing and revising for examinations, including SATs, GCSEs and A Levels.

One teenage boy, who remains anonymous, told Childline: “I’m really feeling the pressure of A-levels, I’ve been having panic attacks and difficulty breathing.

“I’m so afraid of not getting the right grades and I’m stressed about the future. My life could turn out so differently depending on what I get.”