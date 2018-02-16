The government has come under fire for the slow progress of its Syrian Refugee Community Sponsorship Scheme, after a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) submitted by HuffPost UK revealed only 53 refugees have been resettled in Britain in the two years the scheme has been running. The programme, taken up by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who gave part of his residence, Lambeth Palace, to house a Syrian family, is part of a Conservative pledge to take in 20,000 Syrian refugees by 2020. The Home Office said the government was “delighted that the community sponsorship scheme has got off to such an excellent start”, however Labour said it was “astounding that the Home Office would be so self-congratulatory when such low numbers have benefitted from the scheme.” Shadow immigration minister, Labour MP Afzal Khan told HuffPost: “We know that there are thousands of Syrian refugees seeking resettlement. Local authorities and community organisations have long been willing to host these vulnerable individuals and we should be encouraging them – not putting up barriers.”

PA Archive/PA Images Home Secretary Amber Rudd and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who famously housed a family of Syrian refugees at Lambeth Palace in London

Jennifer Bond, a special advisor to Canada’s Minister of Immigration and the Global Refugee Sponsorship Initiative, a group mandated to share learnings from Canada’s pilot scheme – which has resettled 300,000 refugees over 40 years, said “everyone agrees [that] ideally the numbers would be higher.” ″The real test is going to be over the next year. We hope we will see the numbers increase significantly.”

Bond stressed the UK was taking the right steps to ensure the refugee scheme was a long-term success. “I think what we’ve seen the UK government do recently is getting out robust infrastructure. And putting money into the scheme to make it a success.” Home Secretary Amber Rudd pledged an extra £1 million of funding in July 2017 to support community groups helping refugees. “It is important we’ve seen a government offering visibility around what they’re doing. In contrast to other governments, ministers are supporting this, speaking out and they are committed to taking steps,” said Bond. “The UK is now seen as an exciting model for countries around the world. It is really important the government is doing this.”

Osman Orsal / Reuters Syrian refugees in the Kelbit refugee camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border