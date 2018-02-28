11 Ridiculously Extra Reactions To 'The Beast From The East'

As a nation completely obsessed with the weather, it’s unsurprising that the ‘beast from the east’ has caused quite a stir.
In true British fashion, people have had some pretty ridiculous reactions to the snow settling overnight. From the people skiing to work to the dedicated punter wearing a T-shirt in Cambridge, here are 11 extra reactions to the cold snap.
These very keen skiers.
The guy who worked out and wants everyone to know it.
The pair who risked getting a soggy bottom for a Boomerang.
The guy whose penchant for a snow pic ended in disaster.
These brave punters in Cambridge.
The man who just couldn’t wait for a cuppa.
The woman who dedicated time to making an ‘Alfie Boeman’.
The 86-year-old who did a day’s work before 8am.
This very desperate individual.
The woman who risked a cold wet everything to do snow angels.
The British public which is stocked up for ‘snowmaggedon’.
Ah Britain, don’t ever change.