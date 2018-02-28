All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE
    28/02/2018 11:17 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    11 Ridiculously Extra Reactions To 'The Beast From The East'

    People were skiing in London.

    As a nation completely obsessed with the weather, it’s unsurprising that the ‘beast from the east’ has caused quite a stir.

    In true British fashion, people have had some pretty ridiculous reactions to the snow settling overnight. From the people skiing to work to the dedicated punter wearing a T-shirt in Cambridge, here are 11 extra reactions to the cold snap.

    [READ MORE: 21 animals enjoying the beast from the east]

     

     These very keen skiers.

    The guy who worked out and wants everyone to know it.

    The pair who risked getting a soggy bottom for a Boomerang.

    The guy whose penchant for a snow pic ended in disaster.

     

    These brave punters in Cambridge.

    The man who just couldn’t wait for a cuppa.

    The woman who dedicated time to making an ‘Alfie Boeman’.

    The 86-year-old who did a day’s work before 8am.

     This very desperate individual.

    The woman who risked a cold wet everything to do snow angels.

    The British public which is stocked up for ‘snowmaggedon’.

    Ah Britain, don’t ever change.

