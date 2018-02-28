11 Ridiculously Extra Reactions To 'The Beast From The East'

As a nation completely obsessed with the weather, it’s unsurprising that the ‘beast from the east’ has caused quite a stir. In true British fashion, people have had some pretty ridiculous reactions to the snow settling overnight. From the people skiing to work to the dedicated punter wearing a T-shirt in Cambridge, here are 11 extra reactions to the cold snap. [READ MORE: 21 animals enjoying the beast from the east] These very keen skiers.

The guy who worked out and wants everyone to know it.

#londonsnow city rd at Barry's boot camp. He'll be on the beechams tomorrow. Silly git pic.twitter.com/K5GA0dtyHq — Billy White (@Billythebuddha) February 28, 2018

The pair who risked getting a soggy bottom for a Boomerang.

Just a tad excited it not only snowed but SETTLED in London ⛄️💂‍♂️❄️ #londonsnow #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/2ijyiv7sto — Emma Living (@Em_Living) February 28, 2018

The guy whose penchant for a snow pic ended in disaster.

I went to take a pic of the snow and dropped my mobile behind the radiator. I went to get a spatula to retrieve it, and dropped the spatula behind the radiator. I went to get a bucksaw to retrieve the mobile and the spatula.......#londonsnow — Peter Mc Daid (@PeterMcDaidWine) February 28, 2018

These brave punters in Cambridge.

Sure, it’s freezing but It’s never too cold for punting in Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/T0U0lrhRYf — Tim Dalgleish (@TimDalgleish) February 26, 2018

The man who just couldn’t wait for a cuppa.

Popping out to get some milk. If I'm not back by sunset, send a search party. #londonsnow — traveller (@TravellingMan08) February 28, 2018

The woman who dedicated time to making an ‘Alfie Boeman’.

The 86-year-old who did a day’s work before 8am.

Just spoken to my mum on Teesside: "Are you OK?" I asked. "Yes, I've cleared my path and delivered the papers to the old people down the street." She's 86. #BeastFromTheEast — Peter Barron (@PeteBarronMedia) February 28, 2018

This very desperate individual.

The woman who risked a cold wet everything to do snow angels.

Like a child on a snow day... pic.twitter.com/Ub0AuMnz25 — Gemma Pipe (@GemMaree) February 28, 2018

The British public which is stocked up for ‘snowmaggedon’.