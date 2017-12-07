We may have spoken too soon when declaring 2017′s weirdest beauty trends, as this new eyebrow style definitely merits a mention.
Although some may be grateful for the opportunity to have something else to make festive, the decking-of-eyebrows is perhaps an acquired taste.
Regardless, props to these ladies for getting creative with a beauty trend - and doing it with good cheer.
The method involves using gel to separate out the eyebrows and make them into peaks, then festoon them with your choice of gems and/or stickers.
The trend was originally started by talented YouTuber Taylor R, who posted a look she created and shared it with her 320K Instagram followers.
The caption read: “Christmas Tree Eyebrows 🎄 Yes or No? 🤔 ”
Most fans were into the look, so Taylor later shared a short snippet of the Christmas tree eyebrows tutorial.
The trend soon picked up and others started to create their own versions.
It seems the trend is a hit with makeup lovers and Christmas enthusiasts alike.
However, with the hectic nature of the holiday period and the many things that need doing, others might relate this post.