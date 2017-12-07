All Sections
    • Don't Worry If You Don't Have A Christmas Tree: Just Make Like These Beauty Gurus And Decorate Your Eyebrows

    Yup. Another eyebrow trend.

    07/12/2017 13:22 GMT

    We may have spoken too soon when declaring 2017′s weirdest beauty trends, as this new eyebrow style definitely merits a mention. 

    Although some may be grateful for the opportunity to have something else to make festive, the decking-of-eyebrows is perhaps an acquired taste. 

    Regardless, props to these ladies for getting creative with a beauty trend - and doing it with good cheer.

    A post shared by Taylor R (@taytay_xx) on

    The method involves using gel to separate out the eyebrows and make them into peaks, then festoon them with your choice of gems and/or stickers. 

    The trend was originally started by talented YouTuber Taylor R, who posted a look she created and shared it with her 320K Instagram followers. 

    The caption read: “Christmas Tree Eyebrows 🎄 Yes or No? 🤔 ” 

    Most fans were into the look, so Taylor later shared a short snippet of the Christmas tree eyebrows tutorial. 

    The trend soon picked up and others started to create their own versions. 

    A post shared by Alii (@aliismakeup) on

    A post shared by Leira♡ (@leiracosplays) on

    It seems the trend is a hit with makeup lovers and Christmas enthusiasts alike. 

    However, with the hectic nature of the holiday period and the many things that need doing, others might relate this post. 

    A post shared by Kelly Ann (@kittymelini) on

