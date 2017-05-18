All Sections
    18/05/2017 14:21 BST

    Eyebrow Wigs Are The Latest Beauty Trend To Take The Internet By Storm

    😮

    From micro-blading to Brexit brows, changing the appearance of our eyebrows is big business in 2017. 

    Which is why eyebrow wigs have sent the Internet into a frenzy.

    Made from real hair, eyebrow wigs are basically stick-on brows. 

    Make up artist Hung Vanngo - who’s worked with celebrities such as Katy Perry and Emily Ratajkowski - shared a video of the procedure involving ‘lace eyebrows’ on Instagram on Monday 15 May. 

    The beautician places the eyebrow onto the lady’s face to show the difference it can achieve if you’re looking for a fuller brow.  

    #sold 😂

    A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on

    And some social media users commented on Vanngo’s post in awe.

    “Wow! Good stuff,” one commented. 

    “Less work in the morning,” another commented. 

    “Amazing. I don’t have to do my eyebrows ever again,” another wrote.

    And we think they’re a great option for people suffering from hair loss due to alopecia, trichotillomania or undergoing chemotherapy

    Vlogger, Natalie’s Outlet, first trialled the trend last summer, posting a video it on YouTube.

    Now her vlog has over million views as the idea gains in popularity: 

