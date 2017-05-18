Eyebrow Wigs Are The Latest Beauty Trend To Take The Internet By Storm

From micro-blading to Brexit brows, changing the appearance of our eyebrows is big business in 2017.

Which is why eyebrow wigs have sent the Internet into a frenzy.

Made from real hair, eyebrow wigs are basically stick-on brows.

Make up artist Hung Vanngo - who’s worked with celebrities such as Katy Perry and Emily Ratajkowski - shared a video of the procedure involving ‘lace eyebrows’ on Instagram on Monday 15 May.

The beautician places the eyebrow onto the lady’s face to show the difference it can achieve if you’re looking for a fuller brow.