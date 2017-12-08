Certain trends come and go - some quicker to go, but the abstract face jewellery trend is similar to snakeskin or houndstooth print, it never really goes out of style.

From Picasso-esque companions for your ears in multiple colours, to silver or gold hardware silhouettes of a profile, face jewellery is currently having a moment.

So now’s the time to decorate your face (and neck) with accessories that resemble... your face.