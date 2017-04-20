Our brains produce enough data to stream four HD movies every second.

The problem is that the best way we have to get information out into the world - speech - can only transmit about the same amount of data as a 1980s modem.

We’re working on a system that will let you type straight from your brain about five times faster than you can type on your phone today.

Eventually, we want to turn it into a wearable technology that can be manufactured at scale. Even a simple yes/no ‘brain click’ would help make things like augmented reality feel much more natural.

Technology is going to have to get a lot more advanced before we can share a pure thought or feeling, but this is a first step.”