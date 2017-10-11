Facebook and Instagram users are reporting the sites are now back up after the sites went down across Europe, Canada and America on Wednesday evening.

Facebook said it was aware of access issues and said Instagram, which it owns, was also having problems.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

Outage-monitoring website DownDetector.com showed that there were thousands of incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook.

The problem, which began to appear around 4pm UK time, did not impact all users, while others reported the site was simply slow or some features were taking longer than usual to load.

The news quickly spread on rival social network Twitter, with the hashtag #facebookdown quickly trending, as Facebook refugees were welcomed by its denizens.

Welcome to Twitter, Facebook people. We have Nazis here too. #facebookdown — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 11, 2017

With #facebookdown please note that posting photos of your dinner, the cake you just made or your shiny nails are against #twitter rules — Daniel Leadbitter (@friday_the_12th) October 11, 2017

That moment when Facebook and Instagram let you down but Twitter is always there for you #Facebookdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/AUbC4LR2lc — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) October 11, 2017

The Facebook people wondering into Twitter like#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/e80oAvKA8C — KelevRa (@spyke181) October 11, 2017

everyone is running back to twitter as if twitter was their ex and fb just cheated on them lmao #facebookdown — Sayed (@Ph4ntomPhoton) October 11, 2017

It disrupted many people’s routines.

the problem with #facebookdown when you work in social media is that it exposes just how completely bloody pointless your job is — Harry Moore (@Harry_Moore_) October 11, 2017

So #facebookdown I was just in the middle of taking a quiz on which flavor chip I am pic.twitter.com/NfKmmBbnG6 — 🌈Gordon Gartrell (@Rmvno) October 11, 2017

One person revived the oft-made joke that social media going down would force people to go outside.

Another person suggested, optimistically, that the fall of Facebook would mean “people might reset to baseline human status”.

I think Facebook being down is a good thing. If it could be offline for a week, people might reset to baseline human status. #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/kSJIz6IXTz — Patrick Garcia (@zxephin) October 11, 2017

DownDetector.com showed that there were more than 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook.

A total of 40% of those people were reporting a total blackout of the site, while 36% said they were having login issues.