Facebook Is Working On A Way To Read Your Mind, No Seriously

We all know those people on Facebook who can’t help but share every thought that has ever passed through their stream of consciousness.

And if you don’t know them, then maybe take a look in the mirror.

But now we could all be sharing a lot more than we would like to be online, as Mark Zuckerberg’s platform seems to be developing mind-reading technology.

Bloomberg via Getty Images

It is no secret that the CEO has long harboured aspirations for telepathy-type-tech, saying in a 2015 interview: “One day, I believe we’ll be able to send full rich thoughts to each other directly using technology,”

“You’ll just be able to think of something and your friends will immediately be able to experience it too if you’d like.”

Now Business Insider have stumbled across Facebook job advertisements for roles at the secretive ‘Building 8’ site in California, that suggest they are actively working on these projects in 2017.

The two-year placements include PhD-level roles for a “brain computer interface engineer” and a “neural imaging engineer”, which both sound a lot like mind reading to us.

The job ad says: “We are looking for a slightly impatient individual willing to face down their fear of failure to accomplish bold things.”

But before you go brushing up your CV these ‘bold’ things will require you to have years of experience with brain-computer interface technologies, neuroimaging and electrophysiological data.

Might be time to consider a Facebook detox.