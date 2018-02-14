In honour of Valentines Day, Facebook has added some brand-new features to Messenger that are exclusively available to couples.

The social network unveiled four new features that are only available to you if you’re officially marked as being in a relationship with someone on Facebook.

Whether or not you agree with Facebook’s view that, “Valentine’s Day may be a perfect time to finally make it ‘FB official’” here are the new features:

1. Raining Hearts

The moment you both confirm you’re in a relationship Messenger will open a conversation screen with your partner and the screen will be filled with a heart shower.