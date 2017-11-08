Splitting the tab is always a delicate subject, especially if some of you are paying on card, some on cash.

The inevitability is that sometimes, someone forgets and then you have to go through the awkwardness of asking them and finally swapping bank details.

All-in-all, it’s not a pleasant process. Now while there are great apps out there that focus solely on solving this problem two tech giants have decided to integrate it directly into their ecosystems.

Facebook Messenger

Facebook announced this week that it was bringing person-to-person payments through Messenger.

This would allow any two people who have set up cards through Messenger to send or receive cash in seconds.