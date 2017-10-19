Facebook has quietly rolled out a second News Feed which it is calling ‘Explore Feed’. Unlike the one you see when you login this one is designed to help you escape the “echo chamber” effect that has plagued the social media giant.

Its conventional News Feed is arguably the best and the worst feature that Facebook has. While it is an infinitely scrolling treasure trove of updates, the content within it is ultimately determined by the friends you have and pages you follow which means that it can create something of a bubble.

To break that cycle (and no doubt increase Facebook’s ad streams) the company has launched Explore as a means of helping you branch out.

Facebook

The company has been testing it for quite some time but has now finally rolled it out to all devices on all platforms.

Much like Instagram’s own Explore tab, the Explore Feed is designed to bring you content exclusively from pages and people you either haven’t seen before or haven’t liked yet.

According to International Business Times, the content it shows is customised to each person individually but there’s no way to tailor the content beyond that.

It’s a mixture of pages, video content and images.

How Do I Find The Explore Feed?

So how do you find this new alternative to the News Feed? Well at present it’s actually pretty hidden.

To find it on the Facebook browser page you’ll need to look at the left-hand rail and then click ‘see more’ under the Explore column.

For iOS and Android users it’s equally as hard to find as it’s actually hidden in the menu button at the top left-hand side of the app. Again tap on that and you should be able to scroll down and find it.