Facebook To Investigate Whether Russia Swayed Brexit Vote

Facebook is to expand its investigation into whether Russian agents attempted to influence the Brexit vote, it has emerged.

The social media giant confirmed the probe in a a letter to Damian Collins, chair of the UK Parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee, which is currently holding an inquiry into fake news.

Facebook’s head of policy in the UK, Simon Milner, said the firm would now search for “clusters engaged in coordinated activity around the Brexit referendum” which appear to have originated in Russia.