Russia-based operatives published around 80,000 posts on Facebook over a two year period in an effort to sway US politics, the social media network said. It estimates around 126million Americans may have seen the posts during that time. Facebook’s latest data on the Russia-linked posts - possibly reaching around half of the US population of voting age - far exceeds the company’s previous disclosures.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV via Getty Images Traditional Russian wooden nesting dolls depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on sale at a gift shop in central Moscow on 8 November 2016

Twitter separately has found 2,752 accounts linked to Russian operatives, a source familiar with the company’s written testimony said. That estimate is up from a tally of 201 accounts that Twitter reported in September. Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, said in a statement on Monday it had found $4,700 in Russia-linked ad spending during the 2016 US election cycle, and that it would build a database of election ads. Executives from Facebook, Twitter and Google are scheduled to appear before three congressional committees this week on alleged Russian attempts to spread misinformation in the months before and after the 2016 US presidential election.