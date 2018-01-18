Facebook Selfie Helps Convict Woman Who Killed Her Best Friend

A Facebook selfie proved instrumental in the conviction of a 21-year-old woman for the manslaughter of her best friend. On Monday Cheyenne Rose Antoine was jailed for seven years after admitting to killing Brittney Gargol, 18. In March 2015, Gargol was found fatally injured on a road near landfill in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan with a distinctive belt lying close by. She had been strangled.

A selfie posted on Facebook hours before Gargol’s body was found showed the smiling friends and crucially Antoine wearing the same belt. In an attempted diversion Antoine posted again on Facebook, asking Gargol if she had got home safely. Having noted the belt, police used a series of social media posts to chart a timeline for the women’s movements on the night of Gargol’s death. Antoine told detectives the pair had visited several bars together before her friend left with an unknown man. But her story began to fall apart when police checked CCTV and found the women hadn’t visited one of the places as she had claimed. A series of tips later led police to a witness who said Antoine had admitted arguing with Gargol and choking her. Another said the suspect had visited him at home, “hysterical” about the death. An attempted alibi by Antoine in the form of her uncle also fell flat.

The key evidence again comes from Facebook. A Facebook photo shows Antoine wearing a belt identical to the one found near Gargol's body. Again, the coroner says Gargol was strangled to death. — Charles Hamilton (@_chamilton) January 15, 2018

The real break in the case came from a tip that someone gave the family. This tip was that Antoine came to ask for help from another friend on the night Gargol died. She told this friend Antoine "hit her friend" and "strangled her." The friend said Antoine was very drunk — Charles Hamilton (@_chamilton) January 15, 2018

Police interviewed another friend who said Antoine came to his house that night "hysterical" and was crying about her friend, about hurting her friend, strangling her. — Charles Hamilton (@_chamilton) January 15, 2018

Antoine again lied to her uncle to try and help with alibi. She said two strangers from Toronto murdered Brittney; she told her uncle that they held a gun to her head and was forced to help them cover up the murder. This wasn't true. — Charles Hamilton (@_chamilton) January 15, 2018