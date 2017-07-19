Faecal Bacteria Found In Drinks At McDonald’s, KFC and Burger King

The news comes just weeks after an investigation uncovered faecal bacteria in drinks from Costa, Starbucks and Caffe Nero

The team tested ice from 10 random branches of each restaurant across the UK and found coliforms in ice at 3/10 branches of McDonald’s, 6/10 branches of Burger King and 7/10 branches of KFC.

Coliforms can indicate if products have been contaminated by the bacteria.

Researchers at BBC ‘Watchdog’ found evidence of faecal coliforms from drinks purchased at McDonald’s, KFC and Burger King in the UK.

Drinks at a number of popular fast food chains have been found to contain faecal bacteria due to contaminated ice.

According to the Liverpool Echo, four of the samples taken at Burger King and five at KFC were described as having “significant” levels of coliforms, yet the acceptable level for this type of bacteria in drinking water is zero.

In a statement supplied by McDonald’s, Tom Humphrey, an independent Professor of bacteriology and food safety, said: “It is pleasing that Escherichia coli (E. coli), the bacterium that is the most accurate and reliable indicator of faecal contamination, was not found in any ice samples from McDonald’s restaurants.

“Low levels of two other indicator bacteria, coliforms and enterococci, were found in some ice samples. These can be used as an assessment of water hygiene but, as they are widely distributed in the natural environment, they are not reliable indicators of potential health risks.”

A spokesperson for McDonald’s added: “We have robust procedures in place with regard to the production, storage and handling of ice in our UK restaurants. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people and we will continue to review our procedures and training, working closely with our restaurant teams to ensure those procedures are adhered to at all times.

“Hygiene and safety practices are of the utmost importance to us and we’re proud that 99% of our restaurants have an independent hygiene rating of either good or very good.

“Like many UK food retailers, our ice is made by freezing drinking water using commercial ice machines.

“As the investigation highlights, there are no specific ice production standards in place, only those relating to unfrozen drinking water. We would therefore welcome the introduction of an agreed standard and would be happy to work with relevant industry bodies.”