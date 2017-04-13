Fake News Is Finding Its Way Into Students' School Work, Teachers Warn

Pupils are including fake news in their school work as they struggle to distinguish what is “real” on the internet, teachers have warned.

More than a third (35%) of teachers surveyed by teaching union NASUWT said that their students had cited false information from online sources in their work.

One of the 1,507 teachers polled told researchers: “All the time students in RE will say a statement that is incorrect or inflammatory. When questioned on how they know it, they say that it was on Facebook.

“Students often do not believe you when you tell them what they have seen it heard on Facebook is not true.”