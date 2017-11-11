Fake poppy merchandise worth around £150,000 was seized by Border Force agents in the run up to Remembrance Sunday.
The counterfeit Royal British Legion goods - heading to Manchester from China - included 1,200 scarves, 5,400 badges and 1,200 key rings, some of which were branded with the phrase “Lest We Forget”.
Approximately 600 fake ‘four petal’ brooches - the copyright for which is held by Poppyscotland - were also discovered among the consignment, which was intercepted at Tilbury Docks in Essex.
Border Force deputy director Mark Kennedy said the fraudulent goods could have “cheated thousands of pounds from unsuspecting members of the public and diverted vital funds away from the Royal British Legion”.
“My officers work around the clock at ports, airports and mail sorting centres identifying and seizing counterfeit goods and their diligence has proved vital here,” he added.
In a joint statement, the Royal British Legion and Poppyscotland, which provides support for military personnel and veterans in Scotland, called on the public to donate through official channels.
A spokesperson said: “The two-petal poppy is a registered trademark owned by The Royal British Legion and the four-petal poppy is a registered trademark owned by Poppyscotland.
“We have a responsibility to make sure that these trademarks are protected so that the public can be sure that their donations are going directly to a registered charity.”
They continued: “The Royal British Legion and Poppyscotland offer a number of poppy accessories which raise much-needed funds for our charitable work.
“By donating for a poppy through our official channels, or corporate partners, the public can rest assured that their money will go towards supporting our Armed Forces community.”
Events are being held all over Britain this weekend to remember the nation’s war dead.
While millions fell silent this morning to mark Armistice Day, tomorrow Prince Charles will lay a wreath on the Cenotaph while the Queen watches on to observe Remembrance Sunday.