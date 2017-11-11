Fake poppy merchandise worth around £150,000 was seized by Border Force agents in the run up to Remembrance Sunday.

The counterfeit Royal British Legion goods - heading to Manchester from China - included 1,200 scarves, 5,400 badges and 1,200 key rings, some of which were branded with the phrase “Lest We Forget”.

Approximately 600 fake ‘four petal’ brooches - the copyright for which is held by Poppyscotland - were also discovered among the consignment, which was intercepted at Tilbury Docks in Essex.

Border Force deputy director Mark Kennedy said the fraudulent goods could have “cheated thousands of pounds from unsuspecting members of the public and diverted vital funds away from the Royal British Legion”.

“My officers work around the clock at ports, airports and mail sorting centres identifying and seizing counterfeit goods and their diligence has proved vital here,” he added.