15 Stages Of Fake Tanning Every Girl Goes Through

It’s that time of year again: the seasons are changing and soon we will be considering a quick fake tan job at before we expose our pasty white limbs to the world.

So before we blind any schoolchildren, why not invest in a quick fake tan job at home to give ourselves that healthy glow? Seems sensible enough.

But while the St Tropez models make it look simple, we’ve not got a 24/7 glam squad on hand to keep us shaved, moisturised and non-patchy.

Here are 15 stages of fake tanning that every girl has been through.

1. Looking in the mirror and realising how ghostly you are.