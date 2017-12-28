The Most Infuriating Comments From Family Members Who Just Don't Get Ripped Jeans

Being mocked by your family for some ridiculous trend or other is understandable, but the ribbing we get for wearing ripped jeans - a fashion staple - is a stretch too far.

A family lunch or movie night can result in unwanted attention for your choice of denim wear.

Although seemingly controversial, what many seem to forget is that the ripped jean has been in fashion for decades.

They became especially popular during the ’80s. That’s more than 30 years ago.

Surely people should be used to them by now?